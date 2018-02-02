Anti-fracking and incineration meet

An umbrella group of environmentalists opposed to incineration and the fracking of shale gas will hold an afternoon of presentations in the Waterside on Saturday, February 3.

The event will take place in St. Columb’s Park House from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. It will feature presentations from Zero Waste North West, Protect Our North Coast and NoArc21.

It’s the second gathering organised by Mary McGuiggan of Zero Waste North West, a Derry-based group, which led a campaign against a controversial incinerator in Maydown, and which was recently instrumental in encouraging Derry City and Strabane District Council to adopt a “circular economy/zero waste strategy”. The group will give a presentation entitled ‘Beyond Incineration, Towards Zero Waste’.

NoArc21, which has campaigned against incineration in Belfast and the surrounding Arc21 district in the North East, will brief on ‘Fighting an incinerator’.

NoArc21 have campaigned vociferously against proposed incinerators in the Newtownabbey area.

The third group to address the gathering, Protect Our North Coast, will focus on its campaign against fracking in North Antrim.

The group will present on their continued opposition to “the activities of oil and gas exploration companies in the Antrim area and highlight the potential and actual impact these activities have on the environment and to the health and well-being of residents, visitors and generations to come”.

The event will culminate with a discussion on establishing a “collective voice for the environment”.

Email marymcguiggan@btinternet.com, text 07871902584 or phone 02871810626 to book.