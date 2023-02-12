News you can trust since 1772
Appeal continues to help find missing Derry 12 year old Kian O'Doherty

An appeal to help find a boy missing from the Skeoge area of Derry is ongoing.

By Brendan McDaid
Police said they are concerned for 12 year old Kian O’Doherty, who is missing from Clon Dara.

Kian was last seen in Ballymagroarty area at approximately 7:30pm yesterday, Saturday 11th February 2023.

Kian is described as being 4ft 6” in height, with brown hair, slim build wearing a blue coat.

Kian O’Doherty, who is missing from Clon Dara.
If anyone has seen Kian or has any information as to his whereabouts please contact Police, quoting reference number 1668 - 11/02/2023

