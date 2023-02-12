Appeal continues to help find missing Derry 12 year old Kian O'Doherty
An appeal to help find a boy missing from the Skeoge area of Derry is ongoing.
By Brendan McDaid
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police said they are concerned for 12 year old Kian O’Doherty, who is missing from Clon Dara.
Kian was last seen in Ballymagroarty area at approximately 7:30pm yesterday, Saturday 11th February 2023.
Kian is described as being 4ft 6” in height, with brown hair, slim build wearing a blue coat.
If anyone has seen Kian or has any information as to his whereabouts please contact Police, quoting reference number 1668 - 11/02/2023