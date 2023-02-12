Police said they are concerned for 12 year old Kian O’Doherty, who is missing from Clon Dara.

Kian was last seen in Ballymagroarty area at approximately 7:30pm yesterday, Saturday 11th February 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kian is described as being 4ft 6” in height, with brown hair, slim build wearing a blue coat.

Kian O’Doherty, who is missing from Clon Dara.

If anyone has seen Kian or has any information as to his whereabouts please contact Police, quoting reference number 1668 - 11/02/2023