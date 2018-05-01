Appeal for vigilance after scammers con victim out of £50,000

Police are reminding the public to be vigilant of scammers as one victim is conned/defrauded out of almost £50,000.

Police are appealing for vigilance after reports of fraud involving scammers phoning the public purporting to be from computer broadband and search engine providers.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Over the past weekend one victim alone lost almost £50,000 as a result of this."

Superintendent Simon Walls said: “The scammers have contacted their intended victims by telephone warning that their online bank accounts had been hacked or there is a problem with their wireless router or broadband.

"Typically the victim then gives the scammer remote access to their computer to fix the issue.

"Once the scammer is in to the computer and personal details are given by the victim on line bank accounts can be accessed and significant amounts of money lost, money you may well never get back.

Telephone scams

“Always be wary of any individual that cold calls you.

“Don’t allow any cold caller remote access to your computer.

“Be especially suspicious of anyone who asks for personal details, money, banking or credit card information via the telephone.

“If you are at all suspicious about a call that you receive, hang up and phone the organisation that the person is purporting to represent to check their authenticity. Ideally make the call from another telephone so you can be sure the original caller has not remained on the line. Never be pressured into a transaction over the phone

“Guarding your personal and banking details is essential. Never disclose them to any unauthorised person or allow anyone access to them via your computer.

“If you have received a call of this kind or are concerned by the intent of unsolicited calls, emails or letters then please report it to Action Fraud via their websitewww.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040, or call police on the non-emergency number 101.

“Further advice and information can also be obtained by visitingwww.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni

“And remember if you can spot a scam, you can spot a scam.”