Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said that Patrick Kelly is currently a missing person who was last seen in the Waterside on February 18.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are continuing to search for him and appreciate any assistance.

“He is described as 6’4, medium build, shaved head, and missing his front teeth. He was last seen wearing grey jeans, brown shoes and a dark coloured jacket.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Patrick will remain as a missing person until Police can check on him in person.