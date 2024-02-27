News you can trust since 1772

Appeal to help find man who went missing in Derry

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information with regards to a man who went missing in Derry nine days ago.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 27th Feb 2024, 08:16 GMT
Police said that Patrick Kelly is currently a missing person who was last seen in the Waterside on February 18.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are continuing to search for him and appreciate any assistance.

“He is described as 6’4, medium build, shaved head, and missing his front teeth. He was last seen wearing grey jeans, brown shoes and a dark coloured jacket.

“Patrick will remain as a missing person until Police can check on him in person.

“If you can assist with locating Patrick, please call 101 quoting serial 394 of the 18/02/24.”

