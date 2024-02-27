Appeal to help find man who went missing in Derry
Police have issued a fresh appeal for information with regards to a man who went missing in Derry nine days ago.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said that Patrick Kelly is currently a missing person who was last seen in the Waterside on February 18.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are continuing to search for him and appreciate any assistance.
“He is described as 6’4, medium build, shaved head, and missing his front teeth. He was last seen wearing grey jeans, brown shoes and a dark coloured jacket.
“Patrick will remain as a missing person until Police can check on him in person.
“If you can assist with locating Patrick, please call 101 quoting serial 394 of the 18/02/24.”