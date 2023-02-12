Appeal to help find Patrick Kelly (16) who was last seen in Derry city centre
Police are becoming concerned about missing teenager Patrick Kelly.
By Brendan McDaid
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police have confirmed that Patrick was last seen at 2.45pm yesterday, Saturday February 11 in Derry’s city centre.
Patrick is described as being 16 years of age and he is 5ft 8in in height with a slim build with dark brown short hair and has a scratch to his face.
He was last seen wearing a navy jumper and shorts.
If anyone sees Patrick or knows of his whereabouts please contact police quoting ref 1100, 11/02/23