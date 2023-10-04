Appeal to help find woman reported missing in County Tyrone
Police have said they are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a woman reported missing in County Tyrone.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 4th Oct 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 09:33 BST
Lyndsey Rankin (28) has been reported missing from the Killen area outside Castlederg.
Lyndsey was last seen at around 9.45pm on Monday, October 2.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “She is described as of slim build, with blonde hair, which is usually tied up, and blue eyes.
“She may be wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black hooded top.
“If you have any information as to Lyndsey’s whereabouts, or have seen her, please contact 101 and quote serial number 477 of 3/10/23.”