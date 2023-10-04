Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lyndsey Rankin (28) has been reported missing from the Killen area outside Castlederg.

Lyndsey was last seen at around 9.45pm on Monday, October 2.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “She is described as of slim build, with blonde hair, which is usually tied up, and blue eyes.

Lyndsey Rankin.

“She may be wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black hooded top.