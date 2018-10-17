Appointment of second Irish language officer ‘welcome’

Sinn Féin Irish Language spokesperson Councillor Kevin Campbell has welcomed the news that Derry City and Strabane District Council has appointed a second Irish Language officer.

Councillor Campbell said it was “good news” for the Irish speaking community in the city and district.

The new post is part funded by Foras na Gaeilge from 2018 to 2021.

Colr. Campbell said: “The incoming officer has responsible for accessing Irish services for council and providing support for the Irish language community throughout the council district and to promote the Irish language.

“She will work alongside the present Irish language officer and comes at the same time as Irish language officers were also appointed to Belfast, Omagh and Fermanagh councils under the same scheme.

“It shows that, despite the blockages from those looking to hold back the natural progression of the Irish language in the north, it continues to go from strength to strength.”

He added: “The Líofa scheme, which some people said would never get off the ground, has reached its target of 20,000 people learning the language three years early. This shows that there is a demand to learn Irish and that people from all backgrounds are taking up the opportunity to do so.

“The Irish language belongs to us all and it is time that an Irish Language Act was introduced so that Irish speakers and learners are afforded the same rights as citizens across these islands.”