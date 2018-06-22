Apprenticeships on offer at school site

Apprenticeships are on offer at the site of the new Strabane Academy School on the Derry Road in the town, it has been confirmed.

A ‘Meet the Buyer’ event is being held next Wednesday, June 27 by Derry City and Strabane District Council in conjunction with contractors for the new school project, Woodvale Construction.

The £21.47million project is in its early stages and the event is designed to allow the public to see the plans and how far the development has progressed to date.

A spokesperson for Derry City & Strabane District Council said: “If individuals are interested in training or apprenticeship opportunities then this would be an ideal time to talk to Woodvale Construction and the various training providers on the day.”

A spokesman for Woodvale Construction meanwhile said: “As a local business, we were extremely proud to be awarded the Strabane Academy contract.

“As we begin to gather pace we are delighted to have the opportunity to engage with local suppliers and social enterprises to work alongside us as we deliver this unique project.

“We are fully committed to the ‘buy social’ clauses agreed in our contract and look forward to providing a range of work opportunities, open to the local community, dedicated to apprenticeships, student placements, youth unemployment and the long-term unemployed extending across various construction trades, aiming to assist those most in need of opportunities to access routes to employment,” the Woodvale spokesperson added.

Construction of the new academy is due to be completed by 2021. Wednesday’s event runs from 11am to 2pm.