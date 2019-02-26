‘April’ is Dog Café Face of the Year

A Cockapoo has become the first poster girl for Derry’s popular Warehouse dog-friendly cafe in the city centre.

Staff at the ‘Above and Beyond’ crafts and gift shop and art gallery and Warehouse 1 Café’ complex, on Guildhall Street, were overwhelmed when they received in the region of 500 entries for their‘Face of the Warehouse 2019’ dog competition.

Lisa McClure, from the dog friendly the Warehouse Caf� and Radio Ulster's Sean Coyle pictured with prize winners from the recent 'Face of Warehouse Caf�' Facebook competition. Anna Devine's Chihuahu Lola, on the left, was a runner-up, Nicole Gamble's Cockapoo April took first prize and Saoirse Martin's Golden Retriever Daisy was a runner-up. DER0819GS-030

Cockapoo ‘April’ received the celebrity treatment on Friday as she arrived with owner, Nicole Gamble, to be unveiled as the winner of the competition.

Radio Ulster’s Sean Coyle announced that Nicole and her pooch had scooped first prize during the event, while runners-up were Anna Devine’s Chihuahu ‘Lola’ and Saoirse Martin’s equally adorable Golden Retriever ‘Daisy’ were also special guests.

Moira McClure, owner of the ‘Above and Beyond’ shop upstairs from the cafe (which is also dog friendly) organised the competition on the café’s Facebook page.

Lisa McClure, who runs the dog friendly café downstairs, described the response to the competition as “amazing.”

Anna Devine's 18 months old Chihuahu Lola who was a runner-up in the recent 'Face of Warehouse Caf�' Facebook competition enjoying a puppuccino in the dog friendly the caf�. DER0819GS-028

“We will have been dog friendly for a year at the start of March and we introduced the doggie menu back in September so it’s been going for about six months,” she noted. “This allows the owner to come in and have a coffee and a bite to eat without the dog sitting staring as there is something for them as well.”

Lisa said some pet owners have actually told them that they have been out walking their dogs in the town and when passing by their pets would actually try to pull them in the direction of the cafe. And with dog treats including ‘puppuccinos,’ ‘ham barkers’ and ‘pawesome bites’ on the menu, it’s no wonder the Warehouse has proved a big hit with ‘April,’ ‘Daisy,’ ‘Lola’ and their canine buddies.

Moira McClure, second from the right, proprietor of the Warehouse Caf� and Above and Beyond shop presents Nicole Gamble and her Cockapoo, April, with a prize after April won the recent 'Face of Warehouse Caf�' Facebook competition. Included in the photograph are Alan McClure, Radio Ulster's Sean Coyle, and Lisa McClure from the dog friendly caf�. DER0819GS-029