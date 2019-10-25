Archdeacon Miller hails Liam’s remarkable cross

A cross sown into conifers near Derry and visible by air is an example of how people can leave a lasting legacy, the Church of Ireland Diocesan Synod has been told.

The Bogay cross was planted by the late forester Liam Emmery before he died in 2010. Speaking at An Grianán Hotel, not 5km from the incredible monument, Archdeacon Robert Miller said: “As we grow older many of us wonder about our mark on the world. I saw a very striking photograph recently which showed how a Donegal forester had made his mark on the world. Fourteen years ago, the late Liam Emmery planted more than 3k trees not very far from here, at Killea. What was remarkable about the forest is that Liam designed it in such a way that in the autumn – when some trees change colour – a huge Celtic Cross is revealed, visible only from above. It is over 100 metres long and 70 metres wide, and Liam’s creation has rightly been hailed as a remarkable feat of horticultural engineering.”