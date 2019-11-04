Armagh considering bid for 2022 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann

Armagh is exploring the possibility of bidding to host Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in 2022.

The move has been newly-approved by members of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council six years after Derry hosted the first ever Fleadh Cheoil in the North.

A Sinn Féin proposal to engage with "all relevant stakeholders with the aim of working on a submission to bring the All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil to the ancient city of Armagh in the year 2022 or next available year there after" was passed with the support of the SDLP, the UUP and the Alliance Party at the AB&C Council meeting for October.

At the Fleadh Cheoil in Drogheda in August it was announced that Mullingar will host the celebration in 2020. It is likely the Westmeath county town will also host the Fleadh in 2021.

Derry's first ever Fleadh in 2013 was the last time the competition was held in Ulster.

While it is customary for a town to host the Fleadh for at least two consecutive years Derry hosted it for one year only.

The last time this had happened previously was when Kilkenny was host for just one year in 1988.