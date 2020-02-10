Armed gang injure several people in Derry house attack

Several people were injured when an armed gang attacked people in a house in Derry in the early hours of this morning.

Police are investigating the report of an aggravated burglary at a house in the Edenmore Street area.

A number of males, believed to have been armed with an iron bar and other weapons, forced entry to the house at around 3.45am and assaulted a number of people inside. Several people sustained injuries following the incident but none are thought to be life threatening at this time.

Police enquiries are ongoing and officers would ask anyone with any information which could assist them to contact police at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 171 10/02/20.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.