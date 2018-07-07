Asbestos warning after huge fire breaks out in Derry

A large fire has engulfed buildings on Northland Road in Derry.

Firefighters are currently battling the blaze at the former Foyle College site on Northland Road.

The PSNI issued a warning on behalf of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service on Saturday morning.

“Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have asked us to pass on that anyone living in the vicinity of the old Foyle College site on Northland Road should keep their windows and doors closed due to an ongoing fire,” read the statement on social media.

Asbestos Warning

“NIFRS have informed us that the structure contains high level of asbestos and exposure to the smoke should be avoided.”