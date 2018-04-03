Attacks were an ‘attempt to maim or kill’ officers - Policing Federation

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland has said that petrol bomb attacks on the PSNI in the Creggan were carried out by “bankrupt thugs” intent on maiming or killing Officers.

The Chairperson of the PFNI, Mark Lindsay, branded the violence directed at PSNI officers in Creggan “appalling and disgraceful”.

Mark Lindsay

“Let me make something clear: anyone who throws petrol bombs at Police vehicles or individual Officers is out to cause maximum physical harm,” he said.

“They want to maim or kill Officers. That’s the stark reality of their actions.”

Around seven petrol bombs and other missiles were fired at PSNI Land Rovers during an Easter commemoration in Derry on Monday.

Police addressed the marchers over loud speaker and Landrovers carried signs claimed, ‘Attention! Attention! This parade has not been notified to police as required by law!’

Mr Lindsay said of those behind the trouble: “They only know how to wreck and undermine. They are bankrupt thugs with nothing but misery to offer a community. They cling desperately to a past, unwilling to recognise the gains that have been made and unwilling to imagine a better future for the entire community.”

He added: “There was orchestration behind this unrest with young people being manipulated by older and sinister ‘puppet-masters’. They are brainwashing these youths into believing that violence is the only way forward and, of course, it isn’t.

“I know our Officers will deal with this violence with professionalism. Some dissidents set out to cause mayhem during an illegal parade. They will not succeed.

“Officers will not be bullied or deflected in the job they have to do. The rioters who wanted to burn Officers alive in their vehicles have to be made amenable for their cowardly actions. To do that, I would appeal to the local community who may know who these people are to help us rid the community of this menace.”