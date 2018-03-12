Attempted hijacking in broad daylight in city centre

Detectives at Strand Road are appealing for information following an attempted hijacking in broad daylight in the city centre.

The incident occurred in the Carlisle Road area on Saturday, March 10.

Detective Constable Forbes said “Shortly before 11:45am it was reported that a man wearing a green top and grey bottoms approached a silver Toyota Avensis which was in traffic and damaged the wipers and bonnet before entering the vehicle and trying to make off in it.

“Fortunately, members of the public intervened and a 35 year old man was subsequently arrested by police at the scene. He is currently in custody.

“Police would wish to thank those members of the public who assisted with this and appeal for anyone who may have witnessed it to contact us.

“Please call 101 quoting reference 528 10/03/2018. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”