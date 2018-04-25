Attempted murder probe: Man released unconditionally

A man arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of police officer in Derry has been released unconditionally.

The man was arrested during a PSNI operation in the Creggan area of the city on Tuesday morning, April 24.

A viable Under Vehicle Improvised Explosive Device (UVIED) was discovered at the home of the officer in the Ardanlee area of Derry on February 22, 2017.

The man had been arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he was questioned by police.

He was the fifth person to be arrested to date.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed today: “A 49-year-old man arrested yesterday by detectives investigating the attempted murder of an off duty police officer in Derry/Londonderry on February 22, 2017 has been released unconditionally.”