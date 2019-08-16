August 15 Bonfire in Bogside area of Derry

A large crowd gathered to watch a bonfire in the Bogside area of Derry tonight.

The August 15th bonfire fire was lit at around 11pm on Thursday night.

The bonfire in the Bogside.

The wooden structure included a number of Parachute Regiment emblems and was topped with various flags.

Crowds lined the walkway above the flyover and gathered right along the Lecky Road to witness the bonfire.

Thousands of people gathered in the area during Thursday evening to witness and take part in a range of events to mark what is a traditional Feast day observed by generations of Irish people.

Earlier the Gasyard Feile had hosted a fireworks display, parade and outdoor concert nearby at Free Derry Corner.