Austin’s windows return for Christmas

The iconic Austin’s Window displays will return this year with magical ‘Santa’s workshop’ performances taking place.

Derry & Strabane Council said that the windows will come to life once again with an enchanting display of traditional carols and festive performances led by local theatre company In Your Space.

Local people can peer into Santa’s workshop or watch mystical toys come to life.

As one of Europe’s oldest department stores, predating Harrods of London and Macy’s of New York, the store closed its doors last year after 186 years of trade.

The Council are bringing the window display back to life this year as part of their Wonder Windows Trail.

Mayor Maolíosa McHugh said: “The elaborate Austin’s window displays have always been synonymous with Christmas – which is why it is so great to see such special performances being created for the festive season.”

You can visit the Austin’s windows on Friday 8 Saturday 9 December from 5.30-7.30pm, Sunday 10 from 4-6pm, Fri 15 and Sat 16 December 5.30-7.30pm, Sun 17 from 4-6pm and Fri 22 & Sat 23 from 5.30-7.30pm.

Other windows to look out for include the ‘Magical Sweet Shop’ at the former Ulster Bank building between Foyleside and the Richmond Centre from 5:30-7:30pm on Fri 15, Sat 16, Fri 22 & Sat 23 December , as well as the ‘Magical Mystery Box’ in Our Space at Waterloo Place from 5:30-7:30pm on three consecutive Saturdays – 9th,16th & 23rd December.

Participating businesses include Spaghetti Junction, The Pickled Duck, Thran Maggies, Room 7 Boutique, The Emporium and Pop Riot.