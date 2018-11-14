Author Sheena Wilkinson to speak at Tower Museum

Award winning author Sheena Wilkinson will deliver a talk entitled Suffragettes and Soldiers, linked to her new book ‘Star by Star’, at a special event in the Tower Museum on Tuesday, November 20 (7pm).

The talk is the latest in a series of events linked to the Creative Centenaries #MakingHistory 1918 Exhibition, a project supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

Her most recent book, ‘Star by Star’, is a tale of suffragettes and heroes, courage and survival, set at the end of the First World War as flu sweeps the land and women earn the right to vote. The work has been critically praised for its accurate portrayal of events at the turn of the 20th century, was shortlisted for the Irish Book Awards and won the CBI Honour Award for Fiction.

The story focuses on the character of Stella, who has always looked forward to changing the world. It’s what she was brought up to do, by a suffragette mother who knew all about fighting and rebellion. But it’s November 1918. The great flu pandemic sweeping the world has robbed Stella of her mother and her home, and she’s alone in a strange country.

Sheena will discuss her new work and historical fiction of the early 20th Century, with a particular emphasis on cultural identity and feminism. Copies of Star by Star will also be available to purchase on the evening.

Admission is free and registration is advised. To book a place, contact the Tower Museum on 028 71 372411 or tower@derrystrabane.com.