Autism NI stages Family Fun Day

Autism NI’s North West, Strabane& Castlederg Family Support Group hosted their ‘Making Sense of Autism’ Family Fun Day in the Guildhall, Derry recently.

In celebration of World Autism Awareness Month this April, thousands of families attended the ‘Making Sense of Autism’ events in Derry, Ballymena, Belfast and Enniskillen.

Freddie Owens

The family fun days were planned to help local communities across the north gain a better understanding of autism and for autism families to come together and enjoy interactive activities and a health fair in an ‘autism friendly’ environment.

Autism is a lifelong disability that affects how a person communicates, interacts and ‘makes sense’ of the world around them.

Autism NI supports individuals and their families living with Autism to become integrated and valued members of the community.

Autism NI CEO Kerry Boyd said: “These events have been in the planning stages for months and it has been absolutely wonderful to see so many families coming together to help us raise awareness for Autism.

(l-r) Niah Barnfield (3) and Faith Hannaway (3)

“As a charity I am delighted that we have been able to support our families through a fun, interactive and informative day. The health fairs gave so many parents an opportunity to gain vital information about support services available within their local area and it was great to see our children playing together and enjoying all the fun interactive activities on offer.

“I would also like to thank all the dignitaries that attended showing their support of Autism NI and the Autism community in Northern Ireland.”

Autism NI supports individuals and their families, and campaigns to raise awareness of Autism within the wider society. A local charity, it provides life-changing services for the 30,000 individuals living with autism.

To find out more call 028 9040 1729 or visit www.autismni.org.

(l-r) Julie, David and MLA Gary Middleton with Mayor Maol�osa McHugh and Cllr Patrica Logue

(l-r) Marie McCool, Martin McCool, Gerard McCool

Ryan Hegarty (6)