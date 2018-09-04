AWARE to hold annual Mood Walk in the city

AWARE is encouraging local people to sign up and participate in its annual fundraising Mood Walk.

This year’s walk, which will take place on September 9 to mark World Suicide Prevention Day, is expected to be bigger and better than ever.

It is open to runners and walkers of all ages and capabilities.

Margaret McCrossan, Fundraising Officer from AWARE said: “In 2016, a total of 297 people lost their lives to suicide in Northern Ireland. This is a frightening statistic and what’s even more shocking is that Northern Ireland has statistically higher levels of mental health problems than the national average.

“The AWARE Mood Walk provides an opportunity for people to step out, show their support for those suffering with mental illnesses such as depression, and in-turn challenge the stigma many still face in society today.”

The walk will be supported by Marks and Spencer, as part of their community transformation programme, and they have been promoting the event through their store in Foyleside in the city.

Danielle McDaid, M&S Ten Communities Project Co-ordinator said: “Through our community programme, we’ve seen the lasting difference we can make to people’s lives through lots of small actions. We believe we can play a key role in raising awareness of an extremely important cause and deliver a positive change to the local community.”

Participants are encouraged to fundraise through sponsorship and all money raised will go to educating and supporting those suffering with mental illnesses.

For further information visit - www.aware-ni.org