AXA to recruit up to 60 permanent staff in Derry

AXA Insurance are currently recruiting for up to up to 60 permanent new jobs at its offices in Derry.

The company stated on the JobsToday.co.uk website: “We are excited to announce that AXA Insurance is creating up to 60 new jobs at our offices in Derry/Londonderry.

“We are recruiting for customer service telephony roles, and are looking for enthusiastic, confident and friendly people with a pleasant and professional communication style to provide great customer service for our AXA customers.

“Our agents are the cornerstone of our operation and we offer excellent benefits including competitive salary, performance bonus, flexible working hours and training and development opportunities to support you in developing new skills.”

AXA Insurance Ireland is one of the country’s largest and longest-running insurance companies.

Those interested in applying for the jobs are urged to check out www.axani.co.uk/careers to find out more about

Recruitment closes on May 11.