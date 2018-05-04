B&M taking over Toys R Us Crescent Link: over 30 jobs created

B&M has announced it is set to take over the former Toys R Us store at Crescent Link Retail Park in Derry, with recruitment now under way.

The company confirmed today they are to open their second store in the city in July.

The discount retailer said they will open at 9am on Wednesday July 4, creating more than 30 jobs for local people at the prime site.

Customers have been advised that they can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food and drink, pet range, health and beauty and homewares.

A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re feeling really positive about the creation of even more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door in a few weeks.”

Job roles are advertised on the B&M careers website and range from sales assistant, to floor managers and cleaners.

B&M is a fast-growing discount retailer, operating from more than 570 high street and out of town stores across the UK, as well as under the JAWoll brand in Germany.

The company offer customers a broad range of brands and non-grocery products at discount prices.

The company’s stated aim is to provide customers with “a fun and exciting shopping experience, offering them great products and fantastic value so that they return again and again to a B&M store”.