Babies and Children Service of Remembrance at Altnagelvin

A Service of Remembrance in memory of all babies and children who have died following miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal or infant death will be held at Altnagelvin Hospital on Sunday, October 14.

The annual commemorative service will take place in the Large Lecture Theatre at the MDEC building (Trust Headquarters) at Altnagelvin at 3pm.

The service is being organised by the Neonatal Department and the Chaplaincy Team at Altnagelvin Hospital and anyone who has been bereaved through the death of a baby or child is warmly invited to attend and to take time out to reflect and to remember.

Speaking in advance of the service, Western Trust Bereavement Coordinator Carole McKeeman said: “A memorial service can be a real source of comfort to families, including those whose babies died many years ago. Having somewhere where they can remember and acknowledge their baby or babies can be very important.

“Parents are invited, if they wish, to bring a flower in memory of their child to present during the service and these flowers will be taken after the service to Ballyoan Cemetery, or parents may take them home again after the Service if they wish.

“The Sands Books of Remembrance from Altnagelvin Hospital will be on display and inscription cards will be available if parents wish to have their baby or child’s name included in the book.

“The service has always been well attended in the past by parents, families and friends from throughout the Western area, as well as by hospital staff. Everyone will be made feel most welcome.”

Refreshments will be served afterwards and there will be an opportunity to talk with other bereaved families, with nursing and midwifery staff and with the chaplaincy team.

All bereaved parents, families and friends are very welcome to attend.

Those coming are advised to please allow some extra time for parking due to ongoing construction work at the hospital.