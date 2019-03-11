Baby Yoga classes extended at Tower Museum due to demand

A special programme geared towards promoting bonding between parents and babies has been extended at the Tower Museum due to popular demand.

The Tiny Tots Yoga and Reflexology workshops will begin another six-week programme from March 25, giving new parents the opportunity to engage in gentle exercise with their babies.

Aimed at the under-one age group, the techniques have been found to have a number of physical benefits, including better digestion and improved sleeping patterns – welcome news for any new mother or father.

Assistant Education and Access Officer at the Tower Museum, Betty Doherty, said the Baby Yoga was a real highlight of the Tiny Tots programme delivered by the Museum.

“Baby Yoga is an excellent activity for new parents. There are many benefits for both parents and babies at this class including a great bonding experience with your baby and some gentle exercise, which is great for emotional well-being. It can also aid digestion for babies and help them sleep better, as well as keeping them happy by learning techniques for repetitive, soothing motions and establishing long-term exercise habits for babies.

“This is also a great way for new parents to meet other new parents in a safe, welcoming environment. Demand for the classes in the past has been high so it’s advisable to book in advance in order to avoid disappointment as places fill up fast.”

All workshops are from 11.30am – 12.30pm and cost £3 per child. Booking can be through the Tower Museum’s Facebook page or through Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tiny-tots-yoga-baby-reflexology-tickets-58295313853

For more information contact tower@derrystrabane.com or telephone 028 71372411.