Ballykelly animal cruelty probe: PSNI confirm live investigation under way as dogs removed from address
A police spokesperson said: “Officers responded to an address and arrested a man who was in the property at the time, and a number of dogs were also removed.
“A second man was arrested a short time later relating to the same report. Both men have since been bailed pending further police enquiries.
“The local Council's dog warden has been made aware and enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances.”
Police have urged anyone with information to contact them.
“This is a live investigation and there are no further details at this time, but we would ask the public not to re-share any videos on social media due to the sensitive nature.
"Instead, information which may assist with our investigation can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or via 101.”