Ballykelly Truck Run & Fun Day for Foyle Hospice

Drivers across the north west were today gearing up for the big Ballykelly Truck Run and Fun Day which takes place in the County Derry town on Sunday, September 9.

There will be trucks, vans, cars, tractors on display in the convoy during the event, which will travel into Limavady.

An indoor fun day at Shackleton Barracks will feature bouncy castles, face painting, Paw Patrol Mascots and more, making it a great family day out. There will also be stalls offering a variety of goods on the day.

Proceeds from the day will go to the Foyle Hospice, with a percentage going to Glenshane Care Association.

Public admission is by donation at the gate from 11.30am.

The large convoy will be leaving site via Dukes Lane at 3.15pm.

It will then be turning left through Ballykelly, heading down the bypass, turning right onto Rathmore Road, straight up past the Football Club, straight up past Tescos .

From here the convoy will be turning right after the Police Station, past Granny Annie’s, then turning right towards the Court House, down Main Street and out at the bus depot.

Those bringing a vehicle or a trade stand or stall on Sunday have been advised that their entrance will be through the gate via Dukes Lane. These gates will be open from 8am.

A spokesperson for the organisers of the event said: “The public gate will open at 11.30am so we would like all vehicles in and parked up for that time please.

“If you are looking to park up together we ask that you arrive together as we cannot hold spaces.”

In terms of directions to the site, the organisers have advised: “Come into Ballykelly to the traffic lights (there is only one set) and turn right if coming from Limavady direction and obviously left if coming from Greysteel side.

“Drive down the hill and the gate is straight ahead where a marshal will direct you.”

They added: “We apologise in advance for any disruption caused but we hope you will come out to see and enjoy our convoy, it is such a pretty sight.”

Registration is £10 and anyone interested in joining the convoy is asked to contact Margaret on 07923157920 or James on 07740411571 or via the Facebook Page ‘Ballykelly Truck Run and Fun Day’.

*The Foyle Hospice in Derry provides palliative and end-of-life care for patients suffering from cancer. Patients with other life-limiting illnesses such as Multiple Sclerosis, Motor Neurone Disease, Parkinson’s Disease and COPD are also cared for.

As a registered charity, care to patients and their families is free of charge and the hospice depend on the generosity of the local community.