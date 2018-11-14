Ballymagroarty community rallies for a major street cleaning exercise

Ballymagroarty residents have joined officers from the Council, Housing Executive and Teamworks for a major street cleaning exercise.

Sinn Féin Councillor Eric McGinley said: “Given the physical layout of the estate it is inevitable that an accumulation of refuse and garbage will gather in the laneways and cul de sacs over a period of time and this does require a dedicate effort separate from the weekly street cleaning schedule. I would like to take thank the Council, NIHE and Teamworks for their quick response and I would reassure residents that we will continue do all we can to ensure that the Ballymagroarty estate is kept as clean as possible.”