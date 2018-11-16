Ballymagroarty street lighting installation works welcomed

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan, has welcomed the commencement of work on the installation of new street lights in Ballymagroarty.

Mr Durkan said:“Last week work began on the installation of new streetlights in Mangan Court and Carleton Court. I was very pleased to see this as I had made representations to DfI on the need for improvements in this area after being contacted by residents concerned about poor lighting.

“While this scheme is confined to these two streets, the Department have given me an assurance that they intend to replace the columns right throughout the Ballymagroarty estate.

“This will be greatly welcomed by residents and will increase road safety and community safety.”