Bank of England Citizens’ Panel to meet in Derry

The Bank of England is launching a new citizens’ panel next month and the first place to host one of the events is Derry.

The Bank is bringing its Chief Economist Andy Haldane to the city on November 27 to talk to members of the public about every aspect of the economy.

The panel will give people the chance to discuss issues such as jobs, pay, the cost of living, the housing market and people’s attitudes to saving and spending. Mr Haldane is urging people from across NI to get involved.

He said: “This is a landmark event for the Bank of England as we seek to deepen our understanding of the economic issues that are affecting communities and citizens across the whole of the UK. I am delighted it is taking place in Northern Ireland.”

Applications to join the panel are now open. The Bank hopes to attract a wide range of people from a variety of backgrounds from across NI and anyone over the age of 18 is able to apply. The Bank is working with the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland to assist with recruitment of panel members.

The Derry event will be chaired by Frances Hill, who is the Bank of England’s Agent based in Northern Ireland. Her deputy Gillian Anderson will facilitate part of the session.

If you would like to apply to join the Bank of England Citizens’ Panel for NI or would like more information, visit www.bankofengland.co.uk/outreach/citizens-panels. The closing date for applications is Wednesday, November 7.