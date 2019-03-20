Barr family grateful for support as shop relocates after fire

The Barr family, who own the Buncrana drapery shop left devastated by fire last month, have thanked the local community and beyond for its support over recent weeks.

John Barr’s Fashions re-opened in a new location at 13 Main Street last week and the influx of customers and well-wishers, as well as the scores of good luck cards adorning the windowsill, reflected the delight of many at the news.

Many people also took to social media to wish John and his family well in their new location.

Speaking to the ‘Journal,’ John and his wife Afke told how they, as well as John’s extended family, were left “devastated” by the fire which gutted the former premises on 21 Main Street, but told how they are determined to rebuild.

Afke pointed out how the business had been in the family for three generations, for between 150-160 years and John had been at the helm for 40 of those, working six days a week. She said he was “devastated” when the fire occurred, but pointed out how everyone was “very thankful” that no-one was hurt.

Afke said they all wished to deeply thank the community and everyone who showed them support over the past few weeks.

She said: “We are so grateful. We’ve had so many visitors to our home over the last few weeks and so many messages, cards, phone calls, so much support from our neighbours and so much help in getting the new shop up and running. We really just want to thank everybody.”

Afke also issued a “big, big thank you” to Dolores, who has worked in the shop for 29 years and who is “invaluable” to them.

She told how, following the fire, which also destroyed the Plaza Ballroom. they had received cards from as far away as America and had also been contacted by many people on social media.

She said the family is now “just getting on with it.”

“John wants everyone to know we’ll be back on 21 Main Street. His heart is sore, but we’re getting on with it. The support has meant so much to us over the last couple of weeks.”

The shop is open six days and week and all the favourites are there, including the school uniforms, flags, torusit memorabilia, ladies fashions and embroidery. See John Barr Fashions on Facebook.