Barra Best and Santa Claus kick off Christmas in style at Derry lights switch on

Santa Claus thrilled the crowds on Sunday as thousands of people flocked to Derry city centre for the official switch on of the 2019 Christmas Lights.

BBC Weather Forecaster Barra Best along with Micky Doherty hosted a festive feast of entertainment across two stages that included live music from Sensation and Superstition and characters from the Millennium Forum and Waterside Theatre’s pantomimes.

Santa made a spectacular entrance from the iconic Guildhall clock before making his way down to the main stage with the help of their Turntable Ladder Fire Engine provided by the Northern Ireland Fire Service.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, thanked everyone involved in the afternoon of entertainment.

“It was a brilliant start to our Christmas celebrations this weekend with throngs of people attending Guildhall Craft and Artisan Food Fair and the lights switch-ons in Derry and Strabane,” she said.

“It was great to see so many people getting into the festive spirit and enjoying the entertainment and activities on offer.

“The switch on marks the start of a packed Council Christmas programme that includes Strabane Christmas Fayre, The Guildhall Craft and Artisan Food Fair, my Christmas events in Strabane and Derry and the Winterland Markets in the city centre.”

Strabane town centre will host the popular Strabane Christmas Fayre on Sunday December 1st featuring 30 local food and craft market stalls, a family zone and entertainment by local musicians, brass band and craft market stalls, a family zone and festive entertainment by local musicians, brass bands and school choirs.

The Mayor’s Christmas comes to the Alley Theatre on Saturday November 30th and the Guildhall on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th December featuring story telling with Mrs Claus and decoration making.

From Thursday December 12th to Sunday December 15th the Winterland Markets in Guildhall Square will have the best of artisan traders offering a family friendly shopping experience with a wide selection of specialty Christmas foods and handcrafted products and a family friendly bar serving draft craft beer, mulled wine and spirits using locally sourced produce.

There will also be a magical appearance of the Snow Lion and Red Queen in the Guildhall Square on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th December.

To see the full Christmas listings visit www.derrystrabane.com/Christmas.