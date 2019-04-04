Basement Jaxx, Hothouse Flowers and more for Stendhal

Stendhal Festival has revealed the first musical acts who will be taking to the stage at this year’s installment of the Limavady based, multi-award winning music and arts festival.

Critically acclaimed and globally renowned DJ duo, Basement Jaxx will be headlining on Saturday, August 17 while Friday, August 16 will see Hothouse

Basement Jaxx.

Flowers take to the Stendhal Stage for headlining duties.

Also on the bill for Stendhal 2019 is a host of phenomenal talents sourced from all over Ireland, the UK and the rest of the world, including; David Keenan, The

Lost Brothers, Roe, Mary Coughlan, Ryan Vail and Elma Orkestra, Hunkpapa, Malojian, Amy Montgomery, Marty Mone, Sugarwolf, Cherym, Gemma Bradley,

The Swingtime Starlets, Cooks But We’re Chefs, People that listen to the Sky, Blackbird and Crow, Stone Jets, Atticus, Son of the Hound, Bouts, Mob Wife, Sick

Love, Transpacifica, BLXXD, I AM MUIR and Molly Hogg.

With lots more announcements to come, Ross Parkhill, Director of Stendhal Festival said; “We are really excited how our line-up for 2019 is shaping up.

“Already we have an incredibly strong programme that is varied, eclectic and of a really high standard and we still have a lot more to announce.

He added: “Basement Jaxx will have the whole of Karma Valley bouncing on the Saturday, there is no question about that. They have a huge catalogue of really

well known tunes that will no doubt be a phenomenal way to bring the curtain down on what we are anticipating to be another stand out year for the event.

Ross continued: “Hothouse flowers are one of the best loved bands to come out of Ireland and have been revered for a generation and they will certainly be a

massive crowd pleaser at the festival this August.”

Ross concluded: “These acts are of course backed up by an incredibly strong line- up right throughout this first announcement. We have several acts form the

Republic of Ireland who are making big noises across the border, wonderful acts from South Africa and The USA and as always we have the crème de la crème of

our very own Northern Irish talent ready and waiting to steal the show.

“We will be announcing our second and final raft of musical acts and a whole lot more before the end of April, so there is still plenty more to come on what is

already one of our finest, if not our very finest line-up to date.”

For information and tickets for Stendhal Festival, visit stendhalfestival.com