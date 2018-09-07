SDLP Health Spokesperson Mark H Durkan MLA has urged people from the North West to register as Organ Donors and have the “difficult but life-saving” conversation with loved ones.

Mr Durkan urged people to “be an inspiration, sign up and encourage others to do the same”.

“Of course we must acknowledge the altruism and foresight of those already on the Organ Donation register and the efforts made by multiple agencies to educate the public on the importance of organ donation,” he said.

“The SDLP believe that an opt-out organ donation scheme is the most effective way of remedying this issue. The reality is that the number of donors does not meet current need and unfortunately there are still people here dying on transplant waiting lists.

“This decision is an entirely personal one but it is important to have the conversation with family and friends and make your wishes known.”

“Anyone over the age of 14 can sign the Organ Donor Register- in a few minutes you can make an inspirational decision which has the possibility to save and transform multiple lives.”