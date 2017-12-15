Be aware: PSNI warning over 'Apple' email scam targeting bank details

Police have warned the public to be aware of an email scam which has been circulating in the past 24 hours.

According to government services website NI Direct, scammers have been sending emails purporting to be from tech giants, Apple.

The PSNI tweeted screenshots from the email to its central Twitter account on Thursday evening.

The email claims that the user's Apple account is locked and contains a link. The scammers will want you to click on the link and enter personal details to unlock your account.

From there, they are able to steal money.

"These emails are not from Apple," NI Direct's advice states.

What you should do if you receive this email

If you receive one of these emails, do not enter your details. Instead, please forward it to Action Fraud and then delete it.

More support

More support can be found at Apple’s website.