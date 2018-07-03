‘Be mindful over rubbish’

Sinn Fein Councillor Colly Kelly has urged people using the grass banking overlooking Fahan Street in the good weather to take their rubbish home with them.

He was speaking after complaints that rubbish was being left on a nightly basis, with council workers having to pick up after people.

He said: “There has been unprecedented numbers of people using the large grass area below the Derry Walls. It is great to see such large numbers of people out enjoying the good weather but, sadly, with such numbers it also brings problems.

“I would appeal for anyone using this space to try and take their rubbish home with them or place it in one bag so it’s easily collected. And also to be mindful of leaving the likes of glass bottles which if broken could cause injuries to children playing or injure family pets.”