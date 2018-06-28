Beatles For Sale at The Bentley

This Saturday The Bentley welcomes Beatles For Sale back. Beatles For Sale are one of Ireland’s leading live tribute acts to the Fab Four.

The band have been together for over 10 years performing shows all over Europe and beyond.

With pitch perfect harmonies Beatles For Sale churn out the hits by the dozen, covering every era of The Beatles music.

Take a trip back in time to the peak of Beatlemania with Beatles For Sale, the ultimate Beatles tribute act! Entry is free!

Also don’t forget there’s live music, drinks promotions as well as mid-week World Cup coverage.

For more information go to www.thebentleybar.com or www.facebook.com/thebentley.derry/