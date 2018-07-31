‘Beautiful area being systematically destroyed’ - Colr.

The area around Cregganburn Park is being “systematically destroyed” by youths lighting fires in the area over recent nights a local councillor has warned.

Builders and residents in and around the area have been urged to secure any bulky waste and dispose of building pallets in light of the incidents.

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack made the call after spotting wooden pallets along the Glen Road and hearing that there had been incidents of pallets being burned in the adjoining park over recent nights. A bin was also set alight and evidence of drinking in the bushes was discovered.

Colr. Cusack said: “Over the last few weeks there have been a number of fires lit in the area, some right in the middle of the pathway. This is very upsetting as this beautiful area is being systematically destroyed by these vandals.

“I would ask that anyone with any material which would be a magnet for bonfire collectors to be especially vigilant and responsible, especially at this time of year, and dispose or secure it properly.

“I met with the PSNI recently regarding these issues and was assured of regular patrols, especially during this good weather, so I will be calling for this again if the issue persists. “

Colr. Cusack vowed to continue looking for solutions to the problems. “Meanwhile I will continue the mantra for parents to know where there children are and for young adults to respect our community.”