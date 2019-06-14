‘Bee friendly’ Ireland can reverse trend

SDLP Mark H Durkan MLA has encouraged people across all sectors of society to implement recommendations from the All Ireland Pollinator Plan in an effort to combat the rapidly declining

bee population here.

The five-years plan which his department helped develop in 2015 during his time as Environment Minister, provides a crucial framework for cohesive cross-border climate action.

The MLA for Foyle said: “The All-Ireland Pollinator Plan is about each and every one of us; farmers, local authorities, schools, gardeners and businesses. It was built with the goal of creating a safe-haven where bees can survive and thrive.

“Bees are declining because we have drastically reduced areas where they can nest and the amount of food our landscape provides them. The fact that one third of our native bee population are threatened with extinction is startling to say the least. However, by coming together to develop a strategy to encourage a bee- friendly Ireland, we can reverse the negative impact on our environment and protect it well into the future.

“The All-Ireland pollinator plan is a simple one- easily implemented in our daily lives, it has the potential to create a world of difference.

“In protecting our bees, we protect the livelihoods of farmers and improve the general health of our environment.”

Mr. Durkan added: “Everyone can play their part, whether that is creating ‘pit-stops’ in your gardens or raising awareness on the importance of protecting our bees, as carried out by our fantastic Eco-schools. To date the positive response has been overwhelming, we want to ensure that momentum continues, particularly now as we move into the summer months.”