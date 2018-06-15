Beech Hill among Irish ‘holidays with a story’

The Beech Hill Country House Hotel on the outskirts of Derry has joined some of the finest independent hospitality providers on the island of Ireland to offer holidays with stories to tell.

The Original Irish Hotels group, which brings unique hospitality providers together to ‘offer holidays with a story’, was launched in Dublin by Tourism Minister, Brendan Griffin recently.

Beech Hill Country House - which is owned by the Donnelly and O’Kane families - has joined 58 other Original Irish Hotels, many of which are family-owned and have great stories to explore.

Proprietor at Beech Hill, Patsy O’Kane, says the group is a “perfect match” for the Co Derry hotel which has a rich history spanning hundreds of years, 32-acres of country woodland, lakes, and tranquil gardens.

The museum room - dedicated to Beech Hill’s links with the US Marines during World War II - and historic walled garden also help to set the esteemed hotel apart from the rest.

Ms O’Kane explains: “This is something we are extremely proud to be part of. We are delighted to be included among the Original Irish Hotels, a grouping which showcases the true spirit of Irish hospitality in unforgettable locations just like ours.

“There certainly plenty of stories for guests to explore here. Beech Hill had parts to play in the Plantation of Ulster, the 1641 Rebellion, the Siege of Derry in 1689 and, even, the defeat of fascism in Europe during World War II when it hosted the US Marines Corps attached to Base One Europe in Derry.”

Original Irish Hotels focuses on the individual Irish personalities of its hotels across a range of different services and catering to a range of different lifestyles, budgets and travel interests.

The group was developed out of the Manor House Hotels and Irish Country Hotels groups and is the largest collection of independent hotels In Ireland.