Beech Hill Country House Hotel is sold

The Beech Hill Country House Hotel on the outskirts of Derry has been sold.

The historic manor house hotel, which is nestled on a 32-acre estate at Ardmore, has been sold by the O’Kane and Donnelly families to The House Collection for an undisclosed sum.

Barry Kemp, Director at The House Collection, said he was delighted to announce the group’s acquisition of the famous hotel and grounds.

“We are delighted and excited to welcome the Beech Hill Country House hotel into The House Collection.

“We were captivated by this elegant hotel’s unique offering, enchanting surroundings and rich history - just like many of the guests who have enjoyed it over the years.

“The Beech Hill is a truly iconic country house and - while the property may be entering a new chapter - our ambitions are to build on the firm foundations laid by the O’Kane and Donnelly families.”

Former owner Patsy O’Kane, who managed the family hotel for more than two decades, added: “It fills me with sadness to leave the Beech Hill, its wonderful team, its fascinating guests and its loyal customers. However, the time has come for a new chapter in my life and I’m looking forward to having more time for myself and my family.

“These are very different times with very different challenges and the Beech Hill needs new energy to ensure it continues to flourish. Finding people who shared our vision was not easy - when they were found, we knew it was time for a changing of the guard.”

Mr Kemp added: “To many guests and visitors over the last 26 years, Patsy O’Kane was the Beech Hill. We wish Patsy every happiness in retirement from her dedicated role in growing and nurturing a strongly performing business, a highly trained team and a true jewel in the crown of the Irish hospitality industry.”

“The foundation of The House Collection is built on hospitality and community and we want to personally welcome the people of Derry-Londonderry to the Beech Hill.”

The House Collection currently owns The House Gastro Pub in Donegal Town.

The Beech Hill Country House, which has played key roles in many pivotal events during its 400-year history, was first opened as a hotel in 1991.