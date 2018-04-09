Beech Hill tops for Irish breakfast

The Beech Hill Country House Hotel’s Irish breakfast has been named among the top three on the island of Ireland.

The Derry hotel’s traditional morning offering has been highly commended in the Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards in Association with Fáilte Ireland.

Beech Hill owner Patsy O’Kane said she was delighted to accept the award, which was also supported by RTE lyric fm.

“We are humbled to receive this honour from such highly respected figures in the Irish food and hospitality sectors,” she said.

“Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and our team at Beech Hill takes great care to ensure it is prepared and served in a manner befitting that status.

“We’ve had a double celebration this week with the announcement that Beech Hill’s Ardmore Restaurant has, once again, been named as the ‘Best Hotel Restaurant in Co Derry’ in the Irish Restaurant Awards 2018.

“These awards are further recognition of our team’s dedication to excellence in the sourcing, preparation, presentation and service of some of the finest local produce available.”

Georgina Campbell says the aim of the Irish Breakfast Awards is “to link the best Irish food producers with those who prepare and serve food to the public”.

“Our winners can inspire others to up their game and, ultimately, we hope, lead to everyone being able to enjoy an authentic breakfast experience that reflects the locality.

“These Awards recognise the quality Irish Breakfast Foods that can lift this simple meal into an expression of the local land - and seascape - and we want to see more of them on Irish breakfast menus.”