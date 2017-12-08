Bench to be dedicated to the late Phyllis McKenna in Muff

The late Phyllis Mc Kenna is to be honoured in Muff Village with the unveiling of a bench in her memory.

This Sunday, December 10 marks the first anniversary of the death of the widely known and popular resident of the village.

It is fitting that a group of friends and family have chosen the date to honour her memory and contribution to the village.

Phyllis had been at the centre of community activity in Muff for almost half a century, and was held in very high regard by young and old alike.

Despite a very busy family life, rearing four children and helped to run the family business, she had made an enormous contribution to life in the community.

Phyllis was a founding member and active participant in most of the community organisations/activities in the village.

Her interest in the arts, history and culture, together with her enthusiasm, vitality, impish humour, and caring personality, goes some way to explaining her achievements.

Leading from behind she was instrumental in organising many historical events staged in the village.

From the commemoration of Eoghan’s death in the Muff Cuirt Ailigh pageant in 1975 through to set design for the Glor Mhaighe production Gilin Sneachta in 2006 and was involved in community activities until her illness in 2016.

Phyllis used her artistic and organisational abilities, behind the scenes to help ensure success. These efforts were recognised with a people of the year award in 2008.

Muff Ceili Club, co-founded with Margaret Gallagher in 1977, became the inspiration for “The Flough”, a living museum set in a traditional cottage where a group of volunteers re-enact themes from our history through drama, music, song and story.

This group has received wide acclaim and has been known to play to some very distinguished visitors, among them Ted Kennedy Jnr, and Sean McBride.

Muff youth and sports festival, is collaboration between community activists and the local business community, which produces a festival of fun for all over three days in the Summer.

Phyllis had served on this committee since its inception in 1980, using her many business contacts to secure sponsorship and support, while also helping to organise events and judge competitions.

A Derry woman by birth, for the greater part of her life Phyllis lived in Muff, where community was her watchword.

Her home in the centre of the village served as a drop in centre for anyone seeking assistance or information on community activities.

Not one for the limelight personally, she was always out front on issues to do with the community facilities.

In keeping with this side of her personality, it is not widely known how much caring and support Phyllis did.