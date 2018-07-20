Bertie Ahern to deliver John Hume lecture in a Brexit-focused MacGill Summer School

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern will deliver the 18th annual John Hume lecture at the MacGill Summer School in Glenties on Sunday ahead of a week of symposia in which Brexit will loom large.

Mr. Ahern will deliver the address following a screening of Maurice Fitzpatrick's 2017 documentary 'In The Name of Peace: John Hume in America', which will open the week long public policy think-in that takes as its theme, 'The future of Ireland in a new Europe: The challenges ahead?' as it celebrates its 38th birthday this year.

Plugging the event the organisers stated: "Those of us fortunate enough to have known John Hume when he was at the zenith of his physical and mental powers will realise how sad it was that the Derry man was absent from the recent events in Belfast to mark the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

"This great Irishman and great European was not only one of the co-signatories of the Agreement. He was, as the present leader of the SDLP, Colum Eastwood, pointed out in a recent article in The Irish Times, not just the architect or the builder of the Agreement. He was both."

The former Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader, meanwhile, is acknowledged by the organisers as "one of the key players who dragged and shoved the agreement over the line".

On Monday, the President of the Chamber of Commerce, Jennifer McKeever, will take part in a discussion on the shifting relationship between Ireland and Britain consequent to the 2016 vote by the United Kingdom to leave the European Union and how this will effect the people of this, and our neighbouring, island.