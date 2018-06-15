Bespoke Derry City Deal push at Sinn Féin Ard Fheis in Belfast

Sinn Féin activists will vote this weekend on whether or not to call on the British Government to expand on its formal commitment for a City Deal for Belfast with a separate standlone deal for Derry.

A motion to this effect has been tabled by the party’s comhairle ceantair (area council) for Derry City and will be debated at the party’s Ard Fheis in Belfast.

A further motion, condemning “inequality in the provision of social housing in areas such as North and West Belfast and Derry”, tabled by Sinn Féin’s comhairle ceantair for North Belfast and the Falls, will also be debated.

The party is expected to call for the introduction of automatic Dáil membership for MPs as part of a packed programme of deliberations in the Waterfront Hall.