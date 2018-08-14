Bespoke new Amelia Earhart Lounge re-opens at City of Derry Airport

Mayor of Derry & Strabane John Boyle joined the ladies from the Amelia Earhart Legacy Association recently for the official re-opening of the Amelia Earhart Airport Lounge at City of Derry Airport recently.

The airport lounge has undergone a major transformation following the damage caused by the flooding in the North West region in August 2017.

Amelia Earhart.

The area has been refurbished with a modern new monochrome-themed interior complete with new Amelia Earhart artwork, which pays tribute to Ms Earhart, who was the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, landing in a field at Ballyarnett.

As well as comfortable new seating and tables, free internet access and freeview television entertainment, the new facility offers access to complimentary refreshments and a serene view of the majestic hills of Donegal.

Airport Manager, Charlene Shongo, expressed her delight at the re-opening.

Speaking at the launch, she said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the Amelia Earhart Lounge has been restored, providing an additional space for our passengers to relax.

“The lounge is ideal for business and leisure customers seeking a quiet space and a little luxury in advance of their flight.

“Access to the lounge is just £10 per person and can be booked online from our website and includes complimentary tea/coffee and soft drink, newspapers and magazines and much, much more to enhance the overall airport experience.

“Our dedicated team is also available throughout a passenger’s visit to the lounge to provide help and assistance if and when required,” she added.

Charlene concluded: “We would like to stress that City of Derry Airport is the airport of choice for the North West region and we encourage all travellers within our local catchment to Fly Local and Choose CoDA.”

Also speaking at the opening, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, commented: “I am delighted to see the completion of the work on the Earhart Lounge, which is a vital visitor facility for our business guests in particular.

“The staff have done an amazing job here at the airport, both in the immediate aftermath of the flooding last August, and in recent months, to get the airport fully operational and back to providing a top quality service for all its customers. Well done to all involved.”