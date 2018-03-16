Big-hearted Galliagh men gift to pupils

A group of big-hearted Galliagh men have put their energies and skills to great use by crafting several library boxes for use by pupils of local primary schools in the Greater Shantallow area.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy hailed the initiative, which was recently undertaken by the Leafair Men’s Shed group.

She said: “This is an excellent addition to the great work of local Men’s Sheds based at Leafair. Their innovation in terms of providing men with new skills and then giving back to the local community is fantastic to to see.”

She said the boxes will help cultivate young people’s love of reading and literacy.

“These library boxes will be a great addition for children in our local primary schools.

“The children were excited to see the new library boxes and couldn’t wait to get them back to their schools to show them off. The skills and social conscious that these men show is tremendous. The buddy benches were greatly received and now these beautiful library boxes.”