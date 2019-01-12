Big thumbs up for Strathfoyle road maintenance works

There’s been a broad welcome for an announcement by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) that long-awaited road maintenance and resurfacing work within the Strathfoyle area are set to get underway.

SDLP Councillor for the Faughan District Electoral Area (DEA), Gus Hastings, said: “I am delighted to hear the announcement from DfI Roads that long overdue road maintenance within Strathfoyle are scheduled for this month. These long-awaited repairs including the resurfacing of large sections of Rossmore Place, Garrymore Place, Clonmeen and Stradowen Drive, will begin in the next few weeks and are expected to continue through to March.”

Paul Hughes, a community worker with the Enagh Youth Forum, said: “These works are long over due and have been requested by local residents for quite some time. I am pleased that the works will be carried out over the coming months and I will continue to update local residents on this issue.”