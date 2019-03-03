Bin burnings spark anger in Galliagh

A recent spate of vandalism and bin burnings in Galliagh has prompted calls for vigilance with one local councillor saying residents should not have to defend their area from anti-commmunity behaviour.

Sinn Féin Councillor, Aileen Mellon, was reacting to reported incidents in and around Bloomfield Park.

“Over recent weeks we have seen an increase in anti-community activity around the Bloomfield Park and elsewhere in the Galliagh area.

“This is intolerable and unacceptable. Residents are entitled to be able to enjoy peace and quiet instead of being subjected to this type of behaviour on an all too frequent basis.

“Over recent weeks there have been incidents of homes being damaged, windows broken, bins stolen and burned.

“I am calling on residents to be vigilant and if any suspicious activity is witnessed to contact myself or the Community Safety Team immediately,” she said.

Colr. Mellon declared that the people of the Galliagh area were proud of their community and should not have to tolerate this kind of activity.

“I ask that parents talk to their teenagers and young people and try to instil a sense of community pride in them by impressing on them the unacceptability of disrupting the lives of your neighbours.

“Residents should not have to continuously defend their area from anti - community behaviour and it needs to stop,” said the councillor for the Ballyarnett District Electoral Area (DEA).

“I will continue to support the residents and do all I can to bring an end to this destruction of our community but we need community support to tackle this scourge,” she added.