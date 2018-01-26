Bin man briefly hospitalised after dog attack

A Derry bin man was briefly hospitalised this week after being attacked by a dog during the course of his refuse collection round.

The incident is being investigated by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Members of the local authority extended their sympathies to the attack victim at the council's monthly meeting for January on Thursday afternoon, the day after the incident.

A spokesperson for the council confirmed that the worker was attacked by a dog in the Bogside area of the city on Wednesday.

"The staff member was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital where he was treated for his injuries before being discharged. The incident is currently being investigated by the relevant agencies," the spokesperson said.